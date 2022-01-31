Outspoken Cyclist – 1/29/2022

Framebuilder Lester Janssen started out as a bike messenger years ago and then found out there were such things as custom bikes – right there in Amsterdam. He never looked back

Starting out with a famous frame builder many years ago and- using just a file and hacksaw as he says, he struck out on his own in 2016 armed with knowledge, skills, and a whole slew of new tools.

Lester builds fillet brazed custom steel bikes, beautifully crafted, one off in a shop that sits in a really cool building right in the port of Amsterdam.

Our conversation today runs from his history, through the pandemic and his experiences with supply chain issues, to what he sees as his future in the bicycle world.

Looking forward to some new places to ride this year? How about the Endless Mountains of NE Pennsylvania?

I knew about the Endless Mountains because my sister lived there for a short time many years ago.

What I didn’t know was how rife the area was for riding options – from a 400 mile bike packing loop that will open up this year to 4 triathlons over the summer and early fall.

The EMHR as it’s known, is 4-couny area of NE Pa.tht covers 2,850-square mile area encompassing Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties.

Cain Chamberlain, Executive Director, and Donna Ianonne, a board member and county commissioner, give us the background of the area and an overview of what you can do, where you can stay, and some of the great opportunities coming up for 2022.