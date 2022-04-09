Outspoken Cyclist – 4/9/2022

This week it’s a two-fer and I think both guests are well worth the listen!

First, I want to introduce you to someone who I believe embodies what it means to “be your own person.”

From her first bike trip with a friend while in college to a year-long trip overseas, and then owning one of the most iconic bike shops in the U.S., Estelle Gray has a life story that should just maybe be made into a movie!

Today, she’s retired – well, retired from a professional life – but, still working, making flags to raise money for the Ukrainian war effort and still supporting a software company IN Ukraine.

I’ve been acquainted with Estelle for many years – but it was this conversation where I really got to KNOW her.

In the second half of the show, I welcome back one of my favorite people. John Surico has his finger on the pulse of “cities” – living and working in the big Apple and taking on a slew of topics that are both interesting and pertinent to urban living – which always includes bikes!

In addition to his writing and teaching, John Surico will be joining the Central Park Conservancy’s Institute for Urban Parks to deepen research on their Climate Lab, New Parks Era, and other open-space-oriented initiatives as their scholar-in-residence.

During our conversation, we cover it all – from why public transit ridership is still down 40% to why there is so much push-back in building more desperately needed housing closer to transit stations that now have acres of unused parking lots.

Quick update on Dmitry and his family. His wife, children, Mom, mother-in-law, AND the dog all arrived safely in Israel last week. NOW he’s able to focus on getting his company Triton Bikes, back up and running.