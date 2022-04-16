Outspoken Cyclist – 4/16/2022

This week, my guest is Paul Sadoff. Paul and I haven’t connected since our last conversation in 2014 and when I saw a post of his come up on FB, I knew it was time.

One of the many victims of COVID was bike shows . From NAHBS to the Builder’s Ball, we’ve missed being able to mingle among the artisans whom we’ve both admired and, in some cases, aspired to emulate.

So, when I saw a post on Paul’s FB page talking about something called “Guest House” I wanted to know about it and of course, catch up with him.

Turns out, it was quite the “thing!” From a celebrity chef to some of the high rollers – like Chris King, The Sycips, and of course Paul himself, the show might have been small, but it was attended.

Paul Sadoff started building bikes in 1988 and is still building almost 100 frames a year. He still sponsors a racing team, and he still loves and plays music.

Our conversation covers it all!