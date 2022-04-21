Vinylthon 2022 is April 23

WJCU is breaking out the stacks of wax on Saturday, April 23 for Vinylthon 2022!

We’ll be joining stations from around the world in playing vinyl records during our music shows. We’ll start the day with Up All Night in the Basement with Jumpin’ Joe Madigan from Midnight-6:00 AM featuring vinyl records from the WUJC/WJCU Record Library. Then stick around as Lake Effect Reverb, Vive Le Rock, Music and Memories, Rockin’ Ray’s Record Recall, Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show, and The I, The IV, and the V all play vinyl records.

Vinylthon is held in conjunction with the College Radio Foundation. For more information, visit Vinylthon.com