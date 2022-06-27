Outspoken Cyclist – 6/27/2022

Hello and welcome to TOC. I’m your host Diane Jenks; thanks for joining me today.

This week, we are going to talk about sailing – and biking – and river cruising – and biking… with Boat Bike Tours.

Unlike a lot of European tours, Boat Bike Tours emphasizes the boat as well as the bike, giving you 4 basic options for the type of tour you might want. You can download one or more of a series of Ebooks that offer stories and inspiration. And, in their effort to be the most socially conscious of businesses, there is an entire section on sustainability and what BoatBikeTours does to work towards that.

In the second half of the show, we speak with Glenn Frommer. Glenn was home for a short break before heading out again to pick up the remainder of his 5300-mile cross country adventure.

It’s hereditary, there is no cure, and you will end up on dialysis and the kidney transplant list if you have PKD. Hoping for new technologies and breakthroughs, Glenn Frommer isn’t waiting around – he’s immersed in knowing all about his disease and struck out to raise money as well as awareness, riding from California to Massachusetts this summer.

To date, and with 3100 miles to go, he’s almost met his goal – so, I told him to up it!