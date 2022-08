Sax After Dark

Smooth jazz, kind of like 107.3 "The Wave" (that is no longer). Something to unwind to, something quiet, serene, relaxing, easy to listen to, but by no means boring. Artists you may hear include Spyro Gyra, Craig Chaquico, Peter White, David Arkenstone, Dave Koz, Earl Klugh, etc. and even local One Wish.