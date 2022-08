Red's Ramblin' Road

Since 2014, Red's Ramblin' Road has been playing classic country AND western music all the way back to the beginning through the '90s. We play artists like Johnny, Willie, Waylon, Dolly, Loretta, Patsy, and more... but no Blake! We put him on a train out of town. We also sprinkle in a little bit of folk and bluegrass while we ramble. We have even more fun with theme night the first Sunday of every month!