High School Football is back on WJCU.org August 19!

The boys of fall are coming back to WJCU.org! We’ll be bringing you some of the best high school football action from around Northeast Ohio every week.

WJCU has partnered with Padua Franciscan High School to bring you every Bruin football game in the 2022 season. You’ll be able to catch live video of all home games and live audio of all away games at www.wjcu.org/hssports. And starting in mid-September, look for an additional Game of the Week every Friday night!

Padua Franciscan Bruins Football Schedule 2022

All games start at 7:00 PM