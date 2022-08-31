Outspoken Cyclist – 9/1/2022

On August 15th, the world lost yet another genius bicycle engineer.

Although he was almost better known for his work with HPV’s – human powered vehicles that were recumbent bikes, Mike Burrows was probably best known as the man who designed and built the Lotus track frame that Chris Boardman would ride to Olympic gold in the 4000 pursuit in Barcelona in 1992.

Sadly, Mike and I never connected for a conversation, so I decided to go to someone who knew him well.

Carlton Reid, who is a journalist in the UK and who writes for Forbes, The Guardian, and the Daily Mail, has been my guest several times and today, we reminisce about his relationship with Mike Burrows going all the way to the 1980’s.

To see more of Carlton’s work, you can go to authory.com and follow him on Twitter @carltonreid.

I hope you enjoyed my conversation with Carlton. I truly am saddened that I wasn't able to speak with Mike before his passing. RIP.