WJCU Christmas Programming Schedule

Warm up this Christmas weekend with WJCU! Many of your favorite shows will have special Christmas editions this weekend and we’ll also be featuring our traditional radio plays.

Don’t miss our newest radio play, Kringle Town Chronicles, Chapter 3: So, Do You Deliver? premiering Christmas Eve at 3:00 PM and re-airing on Christmas Day at 10:00 AM.

I Haven’t A Clue returns for its annual Christmas special on Christmas Eve at 9:00 AM and re-airing Christmas Day at 11:00 PM

Here’s our entire schedule of Christmas programming:

Saturday, December 24

8:00 AM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas

9:00 AM – I Haven’t A Clue Christmas Special

11:00 AM – Vive Le Rock

1:00 PM – Music and Memories

3:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3: So, Do You Deliver?

3:40 PM – The Story of Silent Night

4:00 PM – A Christmas Carol

5:00 PM – Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show

7:00 PM – A Sprinkle of Seoul

9:00 PM – The I, The IV, and The V

Sunday, December 25

12:00 AM- NEORocks! Christmas Special

8:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 1

9:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 2

10:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3: So, Do You Deliver?

10:40 AM – A Korean Christmas Carol

11:00 AM – A Very Private Miracle

12:00 PM – Polish Freight & Music Co.

2:00 PM – Bocskai Radio

5:00 PM – Armenian Radio

7:00 PM – Latin Lingo

9:00 PM – I Haven’t A Clue Christmas Schedule