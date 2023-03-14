Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With WJCU’s Irish Music Marathon

St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland means going to the parade, being allowed to eat corned beef even though it’s a Friday in Lent, and 18 hours of Irish music with WJCU’s Irish Music Marathon!

Join Greg and Tom from The I, The IV, and The V, Michelle from Red’s Ramblin’ Road, and Aunt Jill as they bring you traditional Irish music starting at 6:00 AM. Then wrap up your night with Bill Peters from Metal on Metal as he brings you two hours of Irish hard rock and heavy metal from 10:00 PM to Midnight.

You can call in your requests throughout the day at 216-397-4438, or you can send in your requests via E-mail or Facebook.