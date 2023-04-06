Outspoken Cyclist – 4/6/2023

James Hibbard had a shot at being one of the top track and crit riders of his era, except, he wasn’t willing to take that one last step – he wasn’t willing to add a doping regimen to his training.

But that’s only one part of the conversation I had with James about his new book, The Art of Cycling, Philosophy, Meaning, and A Life on Two Wheels.

James is a philosopher – both in education – he has a PhD in th discipline, and in the way he views life, sport, and especially how we behave and think.

He uses cycling as a means to shed light on his beliefs of where we as a society are today. He see us living in a detached disconnected virtual world – and he gives us insight into what living in a world where a tangible pursuit – such as cycling – might give us a new vitality by re-engaging with the world around us.

My thanks to James Hibbard for joining me today. I hope you enjoyed our conversation.

His new book, The Art of Cycling, Philosophy, Meaning, and A Life on Two Wheels, is available for pre-order right now. Publication date is May 2nd, and you can order from any of the usual places.

Our next episode with Wayne Stetina takes us to school – SRAM school – where we will learn all about the new SRAM Eagle Transmission system. You listeners who like to geek out – will LOVE this!