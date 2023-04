WJCU will Turn Back the Clock on Tuesday when we broadcast from our original clock tower facility for the first time in over 35 years. Bob Lewis, who helped launch what was then WABU while he was a student at John Carroll, welcomed WJCU Promotions/Events Director Zachary Sinutko to his show on WNIR 100 FM in Akron to talk about the event and the long, proud history of WJCU.

For more information on WJCU’s Turn Back the Clock, click here.