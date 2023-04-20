WJCU To Play 30+ Hours of Vinyl for Vinylthon 2023

WJCU is dusting off the stacks of wax and playing more than 30 hours of music from vinyl records this weekend as we celebrate Vinylthon 2023.

It all kicks off on Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM with Evan Richwalsky and a special appearance from University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan from 5:00-6:00.

We’ll be Up All Night in the Basement with Jumpin’ Joe Madigan as he spins albums from the WUJC record library from 2:00-6:00 AM Friday and Saturday night.

On Saturday, catch special all-vinyl editions of Music and Memories, Lake Effect Reverb, Rockin’ Ray’s Record Recall, Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show, and The I, The IV, and The V. We’ll also air a Vinylthon special produced at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Midnight.

Vinylthon wraps up on Sunday with Lithuanian Radio, Polish Freight & Music Co., Bocskai Radio, Armenian Radio, Latin Lingo, and Red’s Ramblin’ Road all spinning vinyl records.

Vinylthon is a worldwide initiative of the College Radio Foundation. This year, it is also being used to raise funds for Next Step Radio, which provides scholarships to students interested in a career in radio.

Vinylthon 2023 on WJCU Schedule

Friday, April 21

4:00 PM – Evan Richwalsky

5:00 PM – University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan

6:30 PM – Metal on Metal (playing vinyl starting at 8:30)

9:30 PM – The Mixing Bored

Saturday, April 22

2:00 AM – Up All Night in the Basement

11:00 AM – Music and Memories

1:00 PM – Lake Effect Reverb

3:00 PM – Rockin’ Ray’s Record Recall

5:00 PM – Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show

9:00 PM – The I, The IV, and the V

Sunday, April 23

Midnight: College Radio Foundation Vinylthon Special (produced at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

2:00 AM – Up All Night in the Basement

8:00 AM – Lithuanian Radio

Noon – Polish Freight & Music Co.

2:00 PM – Bocskai Radio

5:00 PM – Armenian Radio

7:00 PM – Latin Lingo

9:00 PM – Red’s Ramblin’ Road