Outspoken Cyclist – 5/2/2023

My guest today cannot be easily defined and certainly never pigeon-holed.

In a life of many pursuits, most of which she has mastered, Sheila Moon can only be described as a Renaissance Woman.

From sewing her own doll clothes at age five to designing her own successful line of women’s cycling apparel to her current passion – being the savior of dogs and puppies in her adopted home of Todos Santos California Baja Sur in Mexico – Sheila embodies both creativity of fortitude.

Sheila and I met many years ago at Interbike, the bicycle trade show. Then, you couldn’t even begin to get into her booth without an appointment. And her collections were coveted by hundreds of shops around the country and abroad.

But that was then, and this is now, and Sheila has weathered a lot of storms over the years. I wanted to hear her story in her own words and now, I’m very pleased to be able to share them with you.

You can read her posts at sheilamoon.com, adopt an adorable puppy at Mama Luna’s Puppy Rescue and follow her on social media.