University Heights Mayor Declares August 8th “808 Day” for 808s and Mixtapes’ 100th Show

As announced live last night on WJCU 88.7 FM & on corresponding social media accounts earlier today, August 8th, 2023 will be proclaimed ‘808 Day’ in the city of University Heights by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan.

‘808 Day’ falls on the upcoming 100th episode of WJCU 88.7 FM’s 6-time national award-nominated & Guinness World Record-holding student-run radio show out of John Carroll University titled 808s & Mixtapes. 808s & Mixtapes has been broadcasting live for the last 2 years worldwide at the frequency 88.7 FM in the greater Cleveland area and around the world via the WJCU app, at www.WJCU.org and www.808Mixtape.com. There will be an opportunity for community members & local artists to send in music + messages to be part of the special broadcast live on air. More information regarding this to come in the forthcoming weeks.

John Carroll University students Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Emily Davala, Collin Kennedy, Terron Lee, Daunte Horton, Hamoud ‘Moody’ Qotaynah, Danielle Turi, & Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield run 808s & Mixtapes every Tuesday Night at 10 PM on WJCU 88.7 FM. 808s & Mixtapes started August 31st, 2021 and with the exception of 2 rerun holiday break shows, 808s & Mixtapes has not missed a single week. The fact that the 100th episode falls on August 8th is something truly special. 808s & Mixtapes founder and executive producer Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko noted on air last night that the ‘808 Day’ 100th Episode special will be an unforgettable show filled with special guests, never-before-heard interviews, throwback music, and more surprises to be announced soon. Stay tuned to the 808s & Mixtapes’ official social media accounts for more updates regarding 808 Day.

808s & Mixtapes is best known for breaking the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Radio Interview in February 2022. Since then, the eight John Carroll University rising juniors & seniors responsible for the show have been nominated for 6 and won 3 national student production awards, helping WJCU become one of the nation’s top 25 collegiate audio programs. Most notably, Zachary Sinutko alongside Emily Davala & Collin Kennedy came in 2nd place for the Best College On Air Personalities in the United States in the 2023 Broadcast Education Association awards. The 808s crew is looking to continue their winning streak at the upcoming 2023 College Broadcasters, Inc. Awards and bring some more hardware back to the Tim Russert Department of Communications here at John Carroll University.

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan is a fan of and a familiar face on 808s, even awarding the crew with the 2022 Good Neighbor Award at the University Heights Civic Awards. Following this, he has been part of the monumental ‘Turn Back The Clock’ & Vinylthon broadcast that members of 808s & Mixtapes helped organize on WJCU 88.7 FM. The City of University Heights & WJCU 88.7 FM most recently partnered and collaborated on presenting the University Heights Summer Concert Series at the Walter Stinson Community Park & John Carroll University with Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan & Zachary Sinutko both being hosts for the weekly Thursday night summer concert events.

From interviewing global superstars such as The Temptations, to celebrities and hip-hop artists such as Waka Flocka Flame, DDG, and even Ohio native Trippie Redd, every episode of 808s & Mixtapes is sure to surprise. The background on the name 808s & Mixtapes comes from the common nickname for the Roland TR-808 instrument. The Mixtape comes from the style of underground/up-and-coming new music that the crew plays on air every Tuesday. The fact that the 100th episode/holiday corresponds with the date Aug 8th (8-08) is truly once in a lifetime.

Quotes:

“808s has been my life for the better part of the last 3 years. Professionally, educationally, and socially this is my life. I don’t know what I would do without my amazing crew. Here’s to the next 100 episodes and so many more! When I came up with the idea of 808s & Mixtapes, I would’ve never imagined something this big coming from it, and now look where we are!” – Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko [Executive Producer, host & Creator of 808s & Mixtapes, WJCU Director of Events, and Rising Senior at John Carroll University]

“I am delighted to proclaim this August 8 ‘808 Day’ in the City for so many reasons, most of all to celebrate the work that Zach, Collin, and Emily do both on the air and off the air that bring the city and the campus together through music.” – Michael Dylan Brennan [Mayor of University Heights Ohio]

“I’m extremely proud of the work Zach and the 808s and Mixtapes team have done over the last two years, and I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the year to come. I thank Mayor Brennan and his administration for their continued support of our students.” – Jasen Sokol [General Manager of WJCU 88.7 FM]

“So proud to have accomplished so much with this great crew, not only are we a group but we are a family, can’t wait to accomplish more!” – Terron ‘Swayyyfather’ Lee [Host of 808s & Mixtapes]

“From having mice in my place to being on 808s…nothing but blessings. Thank you all for these last amazing 100 opportunities” – Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield [Host of 808s & Mixtapes & Rising Junior at John Carroll University]

“It’s unreal to think that we have an actual holiday now. To be celebrated by your city is a feeling hard to explain but it’s truly an honor. We’ve still got much more to come so believe that Cleveland and University Heights will always have us as representation of what hard work can accomplish.” – Hamoud ‘Moody’ Qotaynah [Host of 808s & Mixtapes & Rising Junior at John Carroll University]

“We are all so thankful for the city of University Heights and everything they have done for us over the years. Can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for us!” – Emily Davala [Social Media Manager/Host of 808s & Mixtapes and Rising Senior at John Carroll University]