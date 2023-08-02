Vote for WJCU for Best Radio Station, College Radio Station in Cleveland

WJCU is nominated for Best College Radio Station and Best Radio Station in Cleveland Scene‘s Best of Cleveland Awards. Now we need your votes to help us win!

Just head to vote.clevescene.com, click on the “People and Places” category, then click on “Best College Radio Station” and “Best Radio Station” to cast your ballot. You can vote once per day through August 29.

While you’re voting, make sure to vote for some of our friends too! Jason Patrick Meyers from NEORocks! is nominated for Best Singer/Songwriter and Best Male Vocalist, John Carroll University is nominated for Best College, and the John Carroll Blue Streaks are nominated for Best College Team.