Blizzard Bash Returns December 1!

December 1st, 2023 at 7 PM will see the return of WJCU’s Blizzard Bash to the Beachland Tavern!. This charity concert returns in person after a 4-year hiatus. All proceeds from this year’s Blizzard Bash benefit Cuyahoga County’s largest emergency food provider, the Hunger Network.

To purchase tickets, click here!

This year’s Blizzard Bash will be hosted by a range of WJCU student on-air personalities. The 2023 lineup consists of the amazing Marcus Smith band (@MarcusSmithMusic), and also none other than the award-winning Apostle Jones’ (@ApostleJonesing) very own Mikey Silas (@Mikey.Silas) & Friends. The event will also be DJ’d by Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko (@ZacharySinutko), Matt Hribar (@Hribstar), and others! This year’s event flyer (made by Zachary Sinutko) and full lineup are posted to the corresponding social media and attached here as well: https://www.instagram.com/p/CyewMkypC43/

Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/blizzard-bash-marcus-smith-mikey-beachland-tavern-tickets/13848168. Donations for this year’s event can be made at any time at the following site: https://give.hungernetwork.org/blizzardbash.

With over 70 hunger centers placed in and around the Cleveland area, The Hunger Network provides food and supplies to those in the area who need it the most. Every $25 donated to this year’s event will help provide approximately 100 meals to those in need. The Hunger Network is also a 501(c)(3) organization that has been approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt, charitable organization.

Blizzard Bash 2023 is presented by WJCU’s own radio shows NEO Rocks & 808s & Mixtapes. John Carroll University students Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Emily Davala, Collin Kennedy, Terron Lee, Daunte Horton, Hamoud ‘Moody’ Quaton, Danielle Turi, & Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield run 808s & Mixtapes every Tuesday Night at 10 PM on WJCU 88.7 FM. 808s & Mixtapes is best known for breaking the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Radio Interview in Feb 2022. NEO Rocks is run every Sunday & Monday night on WJCU 88.7 FM by Cleveland’s own Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna. With the support of WJCU 88.7 FM and the greater Cleveland area, Blizzard Bash is set to be a must-see event.

Quotes:

“With more than 70 Hunger Centers across Cuyahoga County, Hunger Network is one of Cuyahoga County’s largest emergency food providers, providing millions of healthy meals each year. No one goes hungry. No food goes to waste.” – Hunger Network CEO Julie M. Johnson & The Hunger Network Website

“The opportunity to use my platform to benefit those in and around my community is extremely heartwarming. WJCU could not ask for a better partner than The Hunger Network for such an impactful event.” – Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko (Executive Producer/Creator of 808s & Mixtapes & WJCU Director of Promotions.

“The only thing bigger than the Northeast Ohio music scene is the heart of the Northeast Ohio music scene. Between Mikey Silas and Friends, Marcus Smith, and Indre donating their performances, to the listeners of NEORocks and WJCU donating their dollars, Blizzard Bash will once again connect us all through music to help feed our brothers, sisters, and neighbors in need. ” – Jason Patrick Meyers from WJCU 88.7 FM & NEO Rocks

“Blizzard Bash has always been a fan-favorite WJCU event, and we are so excited to have it back this year! We hope to see you there!” – Emily Davala [Social Media/Host of 808s & Mixtapes]

“I’m excited for the return of the in-person Blizzard Bash for the first time since 2019. It’s a great way for us to showcase the outstanding musical talent we have in Northeast Ohio and support a great cause during the holiday season.” – Jasen Sokol [General Manager of WJCU 88.7 FM]