WJCU Christmas Programming Schedule

WJCU’s traditional Christmas radio plays return starting Christmas Eve!
This year’s new radio play, Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4 will debut on Christmas Eve at 11:00 AM with a re-air on Christmas Day at 6:00 PM.
Here’s the full schedule of radio plays for 2023:
Sunday, December 24
10:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3
11:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4 (NEW)
9:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle
10:00 PM – A Christmas Carol
Monday, December 25
9:00 AM – Korean Christmas Carol
9:30 AM – Silent Night
10:00 AM – A Very Private Miracle
11:00 AM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas
11:30 AM – Gift of the Magi
1:00 PM – Auntie Claus
1:30 PM – Auntie Claus 2
2:00 PM – Auntie Claus 3
3:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 1
4:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 2
5:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3
6:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4
7:00 PM – A Christmas Carol
In between the radio plays, we’ll be playing all of your favorite Heights Christmas Music.
We’ll also have the annual NEORocks! Christmas Special on Monday at 8:00 PM.
Tune in for all of your favorite Christmas shows on WJCU 88.7 FM, WJCU.org, and the WJCU App!