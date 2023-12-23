WJCU Christmas Programming Schedule

WJCU’s traditional Christmas radio plays return starting Christmas Eve!

This year’s new radio play, Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4 will debut on Christmas Eve at 11:00 AM with a re-air on Christmas Day at 6:00 PM.

Here’s the full schedule of radio plays for 2023:

Sunday, December 24

10:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3

11:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4 (NEW)

9:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle

10:00 PM – A Christmas Carol

Monday, December 25

9:00 AM – Korean Christmas Carol

9:30 AM – Silent Night

10:00 AM – A Very Private Miracle

11:00 AM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas

11:30 AM – Gift of the Magi

1:00 PM – Auntie Claus

1:30 PM – Auntie Claus 2

2:00 PM – Auntie Claus 3

3:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 1

4:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 2

5:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3

6:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4

7:00 PM – A Christmas Carol

In between the radio plays, we’ll be playing all of your favorite Heights Christmas Music.

We’ll also have the annual NEORocks! Christmas Special on Monday at 8:00 PM.

Tune in for all of your favorite Christmas shows on WJCU 88.7 FM, WJCU.org, and the WJCU App!