Blizzard Bash Funds 12,000 Meals for Hunger Network

December 1st, 2023 marked the much-awaited return of WJCU 88.7 FM’s ‘Blizzard Bash’ to the Cleveland area at the Beachland Tavern. The highly anticipated charity concert, after a four-year hiatus, brought together music lovers and local supporters of The Hunger Network for an unforgettable evening.

Blizzard Bash was a resounding success, raising donations that equated to over 12,000 meals for individuals in need across Cuyahoga County. Through the collective support of local students, attendees, and performers, this year’s concert broke pre-pandemic donation & local student attendance records. The outpouring of generosity significantly impacted The Hunger Network’s ability to provide food and resources to those in need in the community.

John Carroll University students Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Emily Davala, Hamoud ‘Moody’ Qotaynah, Danielle Turi, & Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield of 808s & Mixtapes organized this year’s event alongside WJCU’s NEO Rocks. NEO Rocks is run every Sunday & Monday night on WJCU 88.7 FM by Cleveland’s own Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna.

With over 70 hunger centers placed in and around the Cleveland area, The Hunger Network provides food and supplies to those in the area who need it the most. Every $25 donated to this year’s event provided approximately 100 meals to those in need. The Hunger Network is also a 501(c)(3) organization that has been approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt, charitable organization. Donations for this year’s event can still be made at any time at the following site: https://give.hungernetwork.org/blizzardbash.

Quotes:

“Waking up the day after I thought I was dreaming. To raise enough funding to provide over 12,000 meals is bigger than any of my wildest dreams. I just want to extend a thanks to all of the continued support we saw from the community at large” – Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko (Executive Producer/Creator of 808s & Mixtapes & WJCU Director of Promotions.

“The only thing bigger than the Northeast Ohio music scene is the heart of the Northeast Ohio music scene. Between Mikey Silas and Friends, Marcus Smith, and Guy Snowdon & The Citizens donating their performances, to the listeners of NEORocks and WJCU donating their dollars, Blizzard Bash will once again connect us all through music to help feed our brothers, sisters, and neighbors in need. ” – Jason Patrick Meyers from WJCU 88.7 FM & NEO Rocks

“I’m grateful to everyone who made Blizzard Bash 2023 such a success. From our team to the bands to everyone who attended, it was great to see so many people come together to help people in need during the holiday season. I look forward to Blizzard Bash returning to its place as a regular staple on WJCU’s calendar.” – Jasen Sokol [General Manager of WJCU 88.7 FM]