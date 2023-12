It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.

Green Lung Maxine (Witch Queen) @11:57

Margarita Witch Cult Lord Of The Flies @11:51

Devil's Witches Black Cauldron @11:47

Venomin James Abu Ghraib @11:41

Lou Reed What's Good (The Thesis) @11:08

THIS MORTAL COIL FYT @11:03

This Mortal Coil Song to the Siren @11:00

ONLY A MOTHER ONLY A MOTHER @10:59

PRIVATE STUDIO D W DUCK NOT LIKELY @10:59

FRANK PAHL AMBIENCE @10:57

PRIVATE STUDIO OBLIGATORY WALLET GUILT @10:56

FRANK PAHL COMMERCIAL BREAK @10:53

PRIVATE STUDIO DRUGS @10:48

DAVE SWANSON'S MYSTERY AIRSHIP LAST DAYS LAST NIGHTS @10:38

PHIL MANZANERA A MILLION REASONS WHY @10:37

LOU REED DREAMING @10:27

MELLOW CANDLE SHEEP SEASON @10:21

MORLY GREY AFTER ME AGAIN @10:16

MORLY GREY A FEELING FOR YOU @10:14

BEVIS FROND INTO THE CRYPTIC MIST @10:11

BEVIS FROND SNOW @10:05

Cletus Black Hard Drinkin' Mama @9:53

THE PSYCHIC SHOPPERS NOT EVERYTHING IS AT IT SEEMS @9:32

Architecture in Helsinki Lazy (Lazy) @5:18

Against Me! Americans Abroad @5:15

Lightspeed Champion Galaxy Of The Lost @5:11

The Blow Get Up @5:08

The Hold Steady Stuck Between Stations @5:08

The Knife Is It Medicine @4:59

Save Face Preoccupied @4:56

Saves the Day Third Engine @4:52

Band Of Horses The First Song @4:48

Arcade Fire No cars go @4:43

Them Crooked Vultures Dead End Friends @4:42

Apostle Jones Superstar Disaster @4:42

The Anniversary Emma Discovery @4:38

Beirut Scenic World @4:36

Dismemberment Plan Girl O' Clock @4:33

The Shins Turn On Me @4:30

Silver Jews How Can I Love You If You Won't Lie Down @4:28

Death Cab for Cutie No Sunlight @4:25

OH NO OH MY Farewell To All My Friends @4:21

Hot Rod Circuit Radio Song @4:19

Sunset Rubdown Up On Your Leopard, Upon the End of Your Feral Days @4:14

Seaway Lula on the Beach @4:08

Elliott Smith Baby Britain @4:05

Mutemath Spotlight @4:05

The Bouncing Souls Gone @3:59

Streetlight Manifesto Sick and Sad @3:56