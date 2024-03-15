WJCU Goes All-Irish for St. Patrick’s Day!

WJCU is your home for the best Irish music all day on St. Patrick’s Day! For the 28th consecutive year, we proudly present the WJCU Irish Music Marathon on Sunday, March 17th from 6:00 AM-Midnight.

Join Greg and Tom from The I, The IV, and The V, Michelle from Red’s Ramblin’ Road, and Aunt Jill as they bring you traditional Irish music starting at 6:00 AM. Then wrap up your night with Bill Peters from Metal on Metal as he brings you two hours of Irish hard rock and heavy metal from 10:00 PM to Midnight.

You can call in with your requests at 216-397-4438, email them to moc.l1710879703iamg@1710879703hsiri1710879703ucjw1710879703, or leave them on Facebook at facebook.com/WJCUirish.