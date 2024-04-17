Support WJCU on John Carroll University’s Day of Giving!

April 18 is John Carroll University’s Day of Giving, and this year the Tim Russert Department of Communication is raising funds to support professional development opportunities for communication majors as well as students involved in WJCU, The Carroll News, JCU Studios, and PRSSA. The Russert Department provides an excellent education for John Carroll students interested in careers in radio, journalism, public relations, and social media.

Click here to donate

WJCU has been nominated for 25 national and international awards this year and was named Best College Radio Station (under 10,000 students) by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System! We’ve been able to grow due in large part to the learning opportunities presented to us at college media conventions hosted by organizations including the Broadcast Education Association, College Broadcasters, Inc., and the College Media Association.

Our sister organizations under Blue Streak Media are booming as well! The Carroll News, our student-run newspaper, has been nominated for four national awards and earned eight “Best of School Newspapers Online” articles this year. JCU Studios (formerly JCTV) is preparing to move into a refurbished state-of-the-art studio. PRSSA, our nationally recognized pre-professional organization to help students gain experience in the field of Public Relations, is growing in both members and opportunities.

We are seeking assistance for students who are seeking professional development, opportunities to network, learn about industry trends, present papers at conferences, receive national awards, and otherwise connect with professionals in their fields. Your gift can make a huge difference in our ability to provide these opportunities to our students.

As an added bonus, anyone who donates more than $50 will receive a “We Are All Russerts” T-shirt!

Click here to support WJCU and the Tim Russert Department of Communication on JCU’s Day of Giving. Thank you for your generosity!