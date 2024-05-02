Vote for WJCU for Best of Cleveland!

WJCU is nominated once again for Best College Radio Station in Cleveland Scene‘s Best of Cleveland Awards. Now we need your votes to help us win!

Just head to the ballot on Cleveland Scene’s website, click on the “People and Places” category, then click on “Best College Radio Station” and “Best Radio Station” to cast your ballot. You can vote once per day through May 20.

While you’re voting, make sure to vote for John Carroll University for Best College.

With your help, we’ll make sure the Best Small College Radio Station in the Nation is also named Best of Cleveland!