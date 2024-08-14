Outspoken Cyclist – 8/14/2024

Back in April, 65 members of the European Cyclists Federation, representing 40 countries, signed the EU Declaration of Cycling.

Founded in 1983, the European Cyclists’ Federation is a Brussels-based independent non-profit association dedicated to achieving more and better cycling for all in Europe.

The ECF’s mandate? That by 2030 there will be more cycling, safer cycling, and stronger political support for cycling that includes higher investment with more and better infrastructure.

Today, my guest is Jill Warren, the CEO of the ECF and in a moment, she will tell us more about the ECF and what the future holds for cycling.

Jill says, and I quote, “there is no conceivable way to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the European Green Deal or climate-neutral cities without significantly more cycling.”

In the second half of our episode today, we continue our summer exploration of great and favorite trails.

One of my past guests, Scott Kasper, contacted me and wanted to share his experience of the White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

Not as well known or traveled as the Grand Canyon, Scott thinks this trail is just as breathtaking and urges us to drop in, climb out, and disconnect from the grid for a few days, taking in the beauty of the rugged White Rim Trail.

Located between the Green and Colorado Rivers, the 100-mile MTB trail is both rugged and breathtaking. My guest is Scott Kasper and his description of his experiences – yes he loved it so much he had to do it twice – so far – will whet your appetite for a multi-day experience to remember.