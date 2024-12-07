Outspoken Cyclist – 12/7/2024

Hello and welcome to TOC. I’m your host Diane Jenks. Thanks for tuning in today.

Yes, it’s been a minute – well, maybe a bit longer – since the last episode, but I’m back and today’s show is the first in our year-end series highlighting gift-giving opportunities.

That’s not all though. My first guests are husband and wife Deb and Tom Gardner. They live in Indianapolis and have such a great story to tell.

Both are now retired and the accomplishments they have under their belts are mind blowing. Before they became heavily involved with long-distance cycling, they decided to run a marathon in every state. Done.

Then it was on to some pretty spectacular bicycling, and we’ll learn more about that in a moment, including their big 2025 plans.

Then, we catch up with the president and CEO of People for Bikes, Jenn Dice. People tell me I’m “so enthusiastic!” But, next to Jenn, I feel pretty laid back!

And, her enthusiasm for the work she does is contagious! Running PFB, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary – thank you very much – is a big deal and from the city ratings program to eBike battery recycling, Jenn can recite chapter and verse on all the many spokes in the PFB hub.