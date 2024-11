WJCU co-Sports Director Nikolena Samac is a finalist for the International Student Broadcasting Championship for People’s Choice Content Creator. Now she needs your help to get the win! You can vote an unlimited number of times at https://isbc.co/vote/category/peoples-choice-content-creator.

The top vote-getter will receive the ISBC gold medal, and with your help we can make sure it’s one of WJCU’s own. Vote early, vote often, vote Samac!