Outspoken Cyclist – 10/6/2024

Brendan Quirk is the CEO of USA Cycling. Brendan fell in love with bike racing as a teenager and throughout his young adulthood and beyond, has immersed himself in everything from owning his own shop and developing a thriving online business to his present position – imbuing USA Cycling organization with his passion for the sport.

Brendan’s determination for success for the organization, beginning with member ship and working on the Foundation Board, led to his role as CEO. His commitment to spreading the word about cycling, from local grass roots organizations to our Olympic goals for Los Angeles in 2028, is clear. It’s about supporting local clubs and events and raising money to make certain the sport stays alive and vibrant in the U.S.

With the fall riding season in full swing, we’re bringing you our last great riding trail review for 2024. And, I’ve saved a review of the Southern New England area, especially Connecticut, for last.

The East Coast Greenway has come a long way in a few short years and, especially in 2024, the effects of the infrastructure act have pushed quite a few projects along helping to add many segments in the quest complete the 3,000+ mile project.

Our guide to this beautiful area of the Greenway is Bruce Donald and to say he is well-versed in all-things-trail-related in the area is a gross understatement.

In addition to all his advocacy work, acquiring more than $189 million dollars in funding for Greenway projects, Bruce is a lifelong cyclist and alpine skier.