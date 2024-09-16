Inaugural WJCU Hall of Fame Class To Be Inducted on October 5 – Get Your Tickets Now!

In honor of WJCU’s 55th anniversary, the inaugural class of the WJCU Hall of Fame will be inducted on Saturday, October 5 at a dinner on the John Carroll University campus.

The WJCU Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to the WJCU and/or the broadcasting industry. The inaugural class of inductees includes:

WJCU’s Founders

Mitch Capka

Mark Krieger

Joe Madigan

Bill Peters

Dan Polletta

The WJCU Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will take place on Saturday, October 5 in the Lombardo Student Center Conference Room. A reception will be held at 6:00 PM with dinner served at 7:00 and the induction ceremony featuring appearances by several of WJCU’s founders as well as Krieger, Madigan, Peters, and Polletta beginning at 7:30. A limited number of tickets are available to the public for $70 each, which includes a catered meal and hors d’oeuvres. You can buy your tickets through Sunday, September 29 by filling out the form below.

<a href="https://johncarrolluniversity.wufoo.com/forms/smzqndz0kleo4y/">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>