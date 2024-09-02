Outspoken Cyclist – 9/2/2024

This episode of our show was intended to highlight another great riding trail along with a conversation with renowned traffic engineer and planner Professor Wes Marshall at the University of Colorado in Denver.

My conversation with Wes happened the day after the news of the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were announced and when we logged in to talk, we had both been reading the same news summary.



The horror and disbelief of the tragedy really struck me hard and because so much of the topics Wes and I were to talk about were directly connected to the issues we have with traffic and safety, I decided to let this episode stand alone.

Professor Marshall’s new book, Killed By A Traffic Engineer: Shattering the Delusion that Science Underlies Our Transportation System, offers ideas, data, options, and a broad observation of what we are getting wrong about the way we not only DO transportation and safety, but how we think about it in the first place.

I think you will enjoy our conversation and, in the least instance, get some valuable insight into what traffic engineers are and need to be.