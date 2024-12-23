Tune In For WJCU’s Christmas Radio Plays and Specials!

WJCU’s traditional Christmas radio plays return starting Christmas Eve, along with Christmas specials from some of your favorite shows!

This year’s new radio play, Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 5 produced by Art Funni, will debut on Christmas Day at 3:00 PM with a re-air at 7:00 PM.

Here’s the full schedule of Christmas programming for 2024:

Tuesday, December 24

6:00 PM: A Very Private Miracle

8:00 PM: Old Rock vs. New Rock Christmas Special

10:00 PM: 808s and Mixtapes Christmas Special

Monday, December 25

12:00 AM: Matt’s Gamut Christmas Special

6:00 AM – The Heights Christmas

11:00 AM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 1

12:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 2

1:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 3

2:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 4

3:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 5

4:00 PM – Auntie Claus

4:30 PM – Auntie Claus 2

5:00 PM – Auntie Claus 3

5:30 PM – Gift of the Magi

6:00 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas

6:30 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol

7:00 PM – Kringletown Chronicles, Chapter 5

7:40 PM – Silent Night

8:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle

9:00 PM – A Christmas Carol

10:00 PM – Road Trip Trio Christmas Special

In between the radio plays, we’ll be playing all of your favorite Heights Christmas Music.

Tune in for all of your favorite Christmas shows on WJCU 88.7 FM, WJCU.org, and the free WJCU App!