WJCU’s Blizzard Bash Set For February 8

WJCU is featuring local music while working to combat hunger in Northeast Ohio with the return of Blizzard Bash. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Beachland Tavern, aims to break last year’s record of donating over 12,000 meals through the power of music. All of the proceeds for this annual charity concert benefit The Hunger Network.

This year’s lineup includes Ziggy D of C-Level, Esther Fitz, JT’s Spark Trio, and Mr. Carnivore.

Click Here to Purchase Tickets

“Hunger doesn’t end in December, the time of giving is truly year-round” says Zachary Sinutko, events director for WJCU. Sinutko continues, “Last year was amazing, but there is more work to be done, and I know we can break the record” referring to the over 12,000 meals donated from last year’s event.

This year’s event is powered by the generosity of our matching and partnering sponsors Crown Royal, Mission BBQ, and the Lakewood/Beachwood Truck Park. The goal for this year’s event is to surpass last year’s total of 12,000 meals donated.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: Doors open at 7 PM

Location: Beachland Tavern

Tickets: $10 suggested donation at the door

With over 70 hunger centers placed in and around the Cleveland area, The Hunger Network provides food and supplies to those in the area who need it the most. Every $25 donated to this year’s event will help provide approximately 75 meals to those in need. The Hunger Network is also a 501(c)(3) organization that has been approved by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt, charitable organization. Donations for this year’s event can be made at any time at the following site: https://give.hungernetwork.org/blizzardbash.