Remembering Greg Priddy

Greg Priddy, the longtime host of The I, The IV, and the V and WJCU’s annual Irish Music Marathon, has passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Greg was a part of WJCU for more than 30 years, first serving in off-air roles on Lithuanian Radio and the Outspoken Cyclist before becoming a part of the Irish Music Marathon and launching The I, The IV, and The V, WJCU’s Saturday night roots music show. He loved WJCU, and his passion for the station and the music he played was on display in everything he did here.

Arrangements for a celebration of life are pending.

Please keep his wife Jean, his friends and family, his co-hosts Tom, Aunt Jill, Michelle, Maeve, and Bill, and the entire WJCU family in your prayers as we mourn the loss of a great broadcaster and, more importantly, a great man.