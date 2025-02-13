Outspoken Cyclist – 2/13/2025

It is a tough day for the Outspoken Cyclist Podcast as well as the many shows and most of the staff of WJCU – the radio station at John Carroll University that hosts my show.

Back in 2010, when TOC first went on the air – and we were a radio broadcast as well as a podcast for many years – my co-host, engineer, and mentor was a gentleman named Greg Priddy.

He spent endless hours editing our show for podcast and taught me ins and outs of the studio sound board, how to edit, mix, and upload my shows, and would fill in for me when I had that occasional cold or lost my voice.

For those of you who have been listening to the show from the beginning, you will remember Greg. He could be funny, but he was more likely to be the Abbott to my Costello, offering a serious note on many topics.

So, it is with a deep sadness that I report Greg lost his long battle with cancer this week. Back in August of 2017, Greg asked if he could offer his thoughts about the disease and especially what he believed you might do to make sure you stay healthy. I’ve added a link to that episode on our website if you’d like to hear it – or maybe replay it if you heard it back them as a reminder of what you can do for you and your family to ensure you detect any problems in a timely way.

Our best deepest condolences go out to Greg’s wife Jean, and we hope that Greg’s last days were peaceful. There is a short tribute, with photos, on the WJCU website.

Keeping Greg in our thoughts, we have two great guests on the show today to talk about two timely topics – tariffs and the fires in California.

First up, I’ve invited Steve Frothingham, the editor-in-chief of Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, to weigh in on not only the tariffs but the bicycle industry in general, as it struggles with everything from inventory issues to where our bikes are being manufactured and sold.

In the second half of the show, we meet another Steve – yep it’s Steve squared today.

Only this Steve is a retailer whose store in Altadena, California for almost 40 years. And, yep you guessed it, the contents burned to the ground. (You’ll see before and after photos on the outspokencyclist website.)

But, rising out of the ashes like the proverbial Phoenix, Steve immediately started sourcing bikes from anywhere and everywhere in an effort to replace the hundreds that were lost in the fire for his neighbors and customers. It’s a helluva story.