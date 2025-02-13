Radiothon 2025 is here!

WJCU’s annual Radiothon fundraiser begins on Friday, February 14. It’s the one time of year when we come to you and ask for your support to keep award-winning local, independent, commercial-free college radio on the air. We’re proud to be the International Student Broadcasting Championship Station of the Year, but we rely on the world’s best listeners to help keep us the world’s best station.

What is Radiothon?

As a non-commercial radio station, WJCU relies on donations from the community to keep the lights on. While donations are welcome year round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraiser that helps fund the majority of our operating budget for the next year.

How does it work?

During the ten days of Radiothon you can call the station at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts can assist you in filling out the donation form. Or if you prefer to do it yourself, you can pledge online at wjcu.org. You’ll need to provide important personal information such as your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. Check donations are also permitted. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Yes! You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 14th – Sunday, February 23rd. As always, the fundraiser will begin with Bill Peters and Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening and concludes at midnight on February 23rd.

Thank You Gifts

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! Here’s what you can receive at each pledge level:

$10 Hand-written thank you note from the WJCU Staff

$25 WJCU Car Bumper Magnet or WJCU Car Air Freshener

$40 Heights Merchant of the Day or DJ Special Premium (call-in only)

$50 WJCU Shot Glass

$60 WJCU Limited Edition ISBC Station of the Year T-Shirt

$75 WJCU Water Bottle

$100 Guest DJ Experience (call-in only) or WJCU Ballcap

$125 WJCU Full-Zip Hoodie

More information about premiums and payment options is available on our Radiothon 2025 page.

Pick-Up Party

This year, you’ll have the option to pick up your thank you gifts during our Pick-Up Party. The event will be on Wednesday, March 26 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM in the O’Malley Center atrium on the John Carroll University campus. Can’t make it? No problem! We’ll be happy to ship your thank you gifts to you.

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page