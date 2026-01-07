Blizzard Bash 2026 is January 24!

WJCU’s annual winter charity concert, Blizzard Bash, returns to the Beachland Tavern on January 24, 2026, for a night of live music and local impact.

This year’s lineup features Yacobucci, Lilieae, Newport Motel, and High Tolerance.

WJCU student DJs will lead the event in its 18th year. This year’s beneficiary is The Hunger Network, with all proceeds supporting their mission to provide food access for families across Northeast Ohio.

Click Here to Purchase Tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.

“It means a lot to be involved in an event that truly supports our community,” says Maeve Mullen, organizer for Blizzard Bash and WJCU Promotions Director. “Last year, despite a winter weather advisory, Blizzard Bash donated 20,000 meals, which was well above the 12,000 meals from the year before. We’re hoping to keep that momentum going.”

Hosted and organized by John Carroll University students, Blizzard Bash has become a winter tradition in the Cleveland music community, bringing together local artists, listeners, and supporters for a collaborative event focused on giving back. Last year’s Blizzard Bash significantly expanded its support for The Hunger Network of Cleveland, and the 2026 event continues that ongoing partnership.



Event Details

Date: January 24, 2026

Time: Doors – 7pm, Showtime – 8pm

Location: Beachland Tavern (15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH)

Ticket Price: $10 suggested donation at door

The Hunger Network works to improve food access and support hunger relief efforts throughout Northeast Ohio. Through food distribution, community partnerships, and local support programs, the organization serves families and individuals facing food insecurity across the region.



