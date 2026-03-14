Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Music Marathon!

WJCU’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition returns on Tuesday, March 17! Tune in for the Irish Music Marathon as we play 18 hours of Irish music on 88.7 FM, WJCU.org, and the free WJCU App.

Join Michelle from Red’s Ramblin’ Road, Maeve from Ceol n’ Craic, Tom from The I, The IV, and The V, and Aunt Jill as they bring you traditional Irish music all day. Then from 10:00 PM-Midnight, Bill Peters from Metal on Metal will bring you two hours of Irish hard rock and heavy metal.

You can call in your requests all day to 216-397-4438, or email them to moc.l1773864918iamg@1773864918UCJWn1773864918Ohsir1773864918I1773864918.