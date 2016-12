Alyssa Trebilcock began rowing in 2009 for CYRA, then named CSRA. Alyssa graduated from Gilmour Academy in 2010 and went on to attend Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY. Alyssa walked-on to the Women’s Rowing team, going on to earn four trips to the NCAA Championship, three of them in the Varsity Eight resulting in two bronze medals.