The Outspoken Cyclist – 7/1/2017

Guests: Odessa Gunn; Lloyd Joyce; Cait Dooley

This week Diane talks with retired pro racer Odessa Gunn. She and Levi Leipheimer (her ex-husband) run the Levi’s Gran Fondo from which funds are distributed to several at-risk youth organizations.

In addition, Odessa, who loves animals, has recently returned from China in a effort to both stop and rescue dogs from the horrific and sickening Yulin Dog Festival held each June. Please listen to this show knowing that it is a disturbing topic; and, a story that needs telling.

You can help Odessa rescue and treat these dogs at her crowdfunding site.

Then, retired Marine Lloyd Joyce fills us in on his trip from Pittsburgh to D.C. as he and 99 other veterans ride the 335 miles for the Veteran’s Leadership Program of Western Pa. The organization helps veterans with housing, medical services, employment services and more.

Finally, we speak with Cait Dooley. Cait is currently a product manager for GT bicycles; but, her journey to that position has been bumpy. Her story is documented in an article this week in Pelotonmagazine.com titled Human Race: Cait Dooley by journalist Peter Flax.

Great show!

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Lykke Li I'm Good. I'm Gone. @4:25
Belle & Sebastian If You're Feeling Sinister @4:20
Architecture in Helsinki It's 5! @4:18
Radiohead High and Dry @4:14
The Decemberists The Bagman's Gambit @4:06
Dr. Dog Uncovering the Old @4:03
Annuals Brother @3:57
Tokyo Police Club Be Good @3:55
Andrew Bird Heretics @3:51
Sufjan Stevens Springfield @3:47
Neutral Milk Hotel In the Aeroplane over the Sea @3:44
The New Amsterdams Asleep at the Wheel @3:42

