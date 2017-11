Enjoy another edition of Wordplay with George Bilgere and John Donoghue. This week’s episode if titled Spunktilio and features the following poems:

- Sassafras, by Joy Benson

- Heaven, by Louis Jenkins

- Waiting for the Biographer, by Mark Halliday

- Football, by Stephen Dobyns

- Her Door, by Morris Louis

- Cassandra, by Jill Bennett