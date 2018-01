George Bilgere and John Donoghue have a litany of poems to share with you, in this week’s episode of Wordplay, titled Litany. Enjoy!

- Lending Books, by Hal Sirowitz

- Litany of the Desk Drawer, by Barbara Crooker

- Contributor’s Note, Don Marquis

- Why I Married a Chemist, by Barbara Crooker

- Corn, by Dave Citino