Outspoken Cyclist – 3/31/2018

This week, it’s off to Dublin, Ireland to speak with author Colin O’Brien about his brand new book, The Beautiful Race – The Story of the Giro D’Italia. With the monumental change that the event is about to make – leaving the Continent for its first 3 stages after over 100 years – the book is both timely and relevant.

The book covers the history that lays the backdrop for the race when such greats as Gino Bartali and Fausto Coppi – two of the finest cyclists ever to ride – spent much of their careers either helping people or caged up in a POW camp.

Colin’s attention to detail is written in a riveting and interesting way.

The book will be in stores April 3rd here in the States and is available in Europe already.

My second supposed guest came down with the flu, so at the last minute I reached back into the archives for a conversation with one of my heroes – in fact, there aren’t too many who would disagree about his place in U.S. Sport’s history.

Dr. Eric Heiden even today is sa gracious and honest as he was when he won gold at Lake Placid and became a US National Pro Cycling Champion.

Happy holidays to all!