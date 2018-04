Lady Blue features an eclectic blend of African and Black American female vocalists of the 20th century hosted by Carole of Diversified Funk.

My Fair Lady: 1956 Broadway Cast Just You Wait @7:50

Nathan Lane & Bebe Neuwirth Live Before We Die @7:47

Nathan Lane;Matthew Broderick;The Producers Ensemble 'Til Him @7:43

Miss Saigon Cast Sun And Moon @7:40

Dee Dee Bridgewater Believe in Yourself @7:38

Betsey Wolfe A Part of That @7:33

Groundhog Day Original Broadway Cast Feat. Andy Karl & Barrett Doss If I Had My Time Again @7:29

Brent Carver This Is Not Over Yet @7:26

A Little Night Music Original Broadway Cast Feat. Len Cariou & Laurence Guittard It Would Have Been Wonderful @7:20

Guys & Dolls Original Broadway Cast Feat. Robert Alda & Isabel Bigley I've Never Been In Love Before @7:17

J. Robert Spencer, Alice Ripley A Light In The Dark @7:14