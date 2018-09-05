FOOTBALL: John Carroll vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point – Sept. 1, 2018

John Carroll kicked off the 2018 campaign on the road in a matchup against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers. JCU used a 21-point first half to jump out to a solid lead at the break and never looked back, tacking on 24 more points the rest of the way to begin the season with a 45-21 win. Co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color) had the call as they started the season off with a bang. Relive the Blue Streak’s Week One win below.