A 49-17 win over Ohio Northern has the No. 10 ranked Blue Streaks at 5-1 on the season with a massive showdown with undefeated Marietta looming this week. On this week’s show, Eddie Marotta brings special teams coordinator Tony Binker on the show to discuss that always important third phase of the game. Junior cornerback Ariel Jimenez also stops by as he and the JCU defense prepares to stop a high octane Marietta offense.