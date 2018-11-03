Outspoken Cyclist – 11/3/2018

This week, I have a lovely conversation with Ishbel Rose Holmes. Her blogs, Ishbel Holmes and World Bike Girl detail who she is and some of what she has accomplished, which is pretty amazing!

She’s been a British National Cycling Champion, pedaled solo across 20 countries, been face-to-face with the Syrian refugee crisis, and has changed the way street dogs are treated in Turkey.

Her story is detailed in her new book, Saving Lucy (from Velo Press) and I have a great conversation with her on the eve before the day she will be speaking in front of the First Minister of Scotland!

From a homeless 16 year old to a truly world-famous rescuer, Ishbel has an amazing story to tell.

Then, in the first of our holiday gift idea segments, I speak with Stages Cycling‘s Sean Coffey. Sean is the global manager of outdoor cycling for the company and explains how the Stages power systems work.