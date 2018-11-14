FOOTBALL: #9 John Carroll vs. Baldwin Wallace – Nov. 10, 2018

The Blue Streaks entered their regular season finale against Baldwin Wallace knowing a win crosstown rival would lock up a postseason berth into the NCAA Tournament. Per usual, the No. 25 ranked Yellow Jackets proved to be quite a challenge, answering JCU every step of the way like a heavy weight fight. And at one point in the fourth quarter, BW took its first lead of the game top put John Carroll’s season in jeopardy. Listen back as co-sports directors Will Blake (play-by-play) and Eddie Marotta (color) take you through the Blue Streaks’ 45-34 comeback win.