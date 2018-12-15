Outspoken Cyclist – 12/15/2018

When Kate Koch decided to adopt her first child out of the Columbus, Ohio foster care system in 2008, little did she know that an innocent question for her caseworker – “what kinds of gifts can we give to foster kids” – would lead to an amazing project.

Armed with $1,000 and a wish to bring bicycles to kids who might never otherwise have a chance to own a bike, her Bike Lady organization has expanded and grown beyond her wildest dreams. It’s a really “feel good” story for the holidays.

Then, after the news of Emerald Expositions shutting down the 36 year old industry trade show Interbike, I decided to chat with someone whose small, regional efforts are quickly filling in the space that might otherwise have left a gaping hole in the industry.

Jim Kersten is the president of CABDA (The Chicago Area Bicycle Dealer’s Association) and the director of both CABDA midwest and now, CABDA west! His perspectives on the dealer, the business, and how HIS trade shows work is quite refreshing!

Finally, there is a new trail on the horizon! The Birthplace of America Trail is about to break ground in Virginia and will eventually travel 42 miles to the Atlantic at Virginia Beach. Along the way, it will pass through some beautiful small towns and connect with the Virginia Capital Trail, already seeing more than 1M cyclists per year.

Tom Howard is the chairman of the Tidewater Trails Alliance and the spokesperson for the project.