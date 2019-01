This is Wordplay with George Bilgere and John Donoghue! In honor of the Winter solstice, this week’s episode is titled, Solstice Tree.

Your Luck is About to Run Out, by Susan Howe

The Oxen, by Thomas Hardy

As Seen at the Uffizi, by Dan Brown

Follower, by Seamus Heaney

The Cadillac in the Attic, by Andrew Hudgins

My Ancestral Home, by Louis Jenkins

Things, by Fleur Adcock