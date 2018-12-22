Outspoken Cyclist – 12/22/2018

As Florida prepares to pass a bill that will not only ban texting and driving, but also forbids even touching the screen or holding the phone, two more cyclists were hit and killed by motorists.

One step forward and two steps back!

Matt Austin is the evening news anchor at WKMG – Channel 6 in Orlando, Florida and he is a BIG proponent of any and all distracted driving regulations that will crack down on the dangerous habit.

Matt has a chilling story to tell and explains why he and his television station have gotten solidly behind the upcoming legislation. Will it pass? He’s my first guest on the show this week.

Then we revisit Drew Guldalian, owner of Engin Cycles and the Wissahickon retail store in Philadelphia.

Last week, when we spoke with Jim Kersten from CABDA, I got a sense of hope and inspiration for a resurgence of the IBD. This week, Drew has quite a different tale to tell.

We also talk about what direction he’s heading and about the bike he, along with Rody Walter from Groovy Cycleworks, built up for the iconic titanium master Gary Helfrich.

Lastly, we finally get to have our chat with tandem couple Tracy and Peter Flucke.

As a stoker myself, I always find other tandem adventurers stories really interesting; and this one is definitely that – and more.

Riding together for well over 20 years, they’ve already made 3 long-distance trips. Their 2014 book, Coast to Coast on a Tandem, details that first cross country trip in a he says-she says day-by-day entry from their on the road diaries

We chat about all kinds of things including what they’ve learned from those tandem trips, about riding long distances, and about each other